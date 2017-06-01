Historic National Road Yard Sale Begins

An annual summer tradition starts Thursday morning in Belmont County.

The Historic National Road Yard Sale will take place from Thursday all the way through Saturday, June 3.

The "Route 40" Yard Sale, as it's also called, actually spans 824 miles across the nation, stretching from Baltimore, Maryland to St. Louis, Missouri.

You'll be able to find plenty of things you may be looking for, from furniture, to entertainment, and clothing, and everything else in between.

"Absolutely. The saying one man's trash is another man's treasure holds true this weekend as many people and non profit organizations are setting up tables across National Road with their trash and treasures hopefully other people to purchase," said Executive Director of Belmont County Tourism, Barb Balint.