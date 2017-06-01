U.S. Senator to Tour Local Drilling Operation

U.S. Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the Ohio Valley.

The Republican will be visiting Rice Energy to tour their drilling operation in Belmont County.

During the senator's visit, he'll be discussing how his bipartisan Regulatory Accountability Act will simplify the tax code, and reform what he calls a "burdensome regulatory system" to encourage more job creation.

He said one complaint he receives from employers is that there are too many costly and unnecessary regulations that limit their ability to invest their businesses and create more jobs.