OVMC-EORH Sale to Alecto Healthcare Services Finalized

(Wheeling, W.Va.) - Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va. and East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, OH have been formally acquired by California-based Alecto Healthcare Services. The proposed sale was first announced on January 27, 2017, and calls for significant reinvestment in equipment and infrastructure at both campuses to enhance the delivery of care in the Ohio Valley.

“We have enjoyed our experience in the West Virginia market,” said Lex Reddy, President and CEO of Alecto Healthcare Services. “We are excited to expand our operations to the Ohio Valley. We are a community-focused health care system and we are looking forward to supporting and working with the physicians, employees, and the residents on both sides of the river.”

This will be Alecto’s second operation in the region. In 2014, Alecto acquired Fairmont Regional Medical Center (formerly Fairmont General Hospital), a 207-bed acute care facility located in Marion County, W.Va. The company reinvested in the facility, which resulted in its becoming the only West Virginia hospital to be named as a top performer in key quality measures for five years in a row.

With the transaction will come a restructuring of the administrative staff. Michael Caruso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ohio Valley Health Services and Education Corporation (OVHS&E), the parent company of OVMC-EORH, has elected not to continue as CEO after the close of the sale. “I believe this is the right thing to do, to allow Alecto to come in with a new, fresh set of eyes to run our organization,” stated Caruso. “Alecto is investing millions of dollars into our organization and the future is very bright for OVMC and EORH. While I have tremendously enjoyed my five years as President and CEO, I also understand that Alecto leadership needs to have the opportunity to come in and manage the organization directly.” Caruso continued saying, “Alecto is the right choice for continuing the tradition of state-of-the-art quality care that OVMC and EORH have provided to this community for more than a century.”

Alecto has pledged millions of dollars in improvements in the coming months, already purchasing new cardiac monitors, defibrillators, and has plans to upgrade equipment and the infrastructure at both hospitals.

Ohio Valley Medical Center, founded in 1890 as City Hospital, is a 200-bed healthcare facility located in the heart of downtown Wheeling, W.Va. While the building has been remodeled and greatly expanded throughout the years, the architecture dates back to the Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing that was established on the campus of OVGH in 1892 as the first school of nursing in the state of West Virginia. OVMC, in affiliation with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, is home to an osteopathic medicine residency program offering residencies in internal medicine, emergency medicine, and traditional internal/emergency medicine fields. In addition, OVMC is also home to the OVMC School of Radiologic Technology, a two-year hospital-based education program. As a community-focused hospital, OVMC works closely with local colleges and universities to provide clinical rotations and practical instruction opportunities for healthcare providers of tomorrow.

Founded in 1906 as Martins Ferry Hospital by local physician Dr. R.H. Wilson, East Ohio Regional Hospital is a 140-bed healthcare facility located in downtown Martins Ferry, OH. Having begun its tradition of healing with only 30 beds and five physicians, EORH has flourished with the expansion of services and the addition of new health care facilities and centers. With the growth of programs and services, EORH works in conjunction with the East Ohio Medical Office Building and East Ohio Regional Hospital Outpatient Centers located in St. Clairsville, OH. EORH is home to the federally funded Respiratory and Occupational Black Lung Clinic as well as a certified skilled/rehabilitation unit.

Founded in 2012, Alecto Healthcare Services is a healthcare system whose vision focuses on the ways in which healthcare should be managed in its current climate of reform. Through its commitment to integrity and innovation, Alecto’s mission is to improve upon the nation’s healthcare infrastructure one hospital at a time.