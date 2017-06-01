MISSING: Search continues for Glen White man

State Troopers in West Virginia and family members are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for more than a month. Ardie Curry, who also goes by Jim, was last seen in the Glen White area off of Lester highway. He disappeared on Friday, April 14, 2017. Troopers said Curry has been known to get rides from a man named David Pierce.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Beckley detachment of West Virginia State police at (304) 256-6700. Tips can also be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or you can go online to leave your tip at the CrimeStoppers web site. Information can also be sent on your mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.