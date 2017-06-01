Ohio attorney general sues 5 drugmakers over opiate crisis

A major lawsuit has been filed by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to fight the ongoing drug epidemic.

The lawsuit is against five of the largest pharmaceutical companies claiming they have a significant role in the current opiate crisis.

These companies include Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Johnson and Johnson, and Allergan.

DeWine said the evidence will show pain killers produced by these companies got thousands of people addicted to opiates which lead to the cheaper alternative of heroin.

But the attorney general said there's a lot more work to be done.

"It should not be looked at as a substitute as the many things that we must do and are doing to battle addiction. Nor should it be looked at as a quick fix. We must continue our efforts to go after the drug dealers," said DeWine.

DeWine said the lawsuit alleges the drug companies violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and created a public nuisance by making false and misleading statements about the risks and benefits of opioids.