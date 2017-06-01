Officials Investigate Alleged Relationship Between Staff Member, - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Officials Investigate Alleged Relationship Between Staff Member, Student

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

According to Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette, a police report is being filed at this time, and he tells 7News, "It's an on going investigation by his department."

Officials are currently investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a high school student.

According to Shadyside Superintendent John Haswell, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The staff member has been advised by the administration to have no contact or communication with students and staff members at this time.

Currently, officials are not releasing the name of the staff member.

Stay with 7News as this investigation develops.

