Alumnus Named New Principal for St. John Central Grade and High Schools

An alumnus has been named principal of St. John Central Elementary School and High School in Bellaire.

Jarett T. Kuhns was selected for the administrative position for the 2017-2018 school year.

A graduate of St. John Central Grade and High schools, Kuhns is a graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville and Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Franciscan with a concentration on math, science and reading. In May, Kuhns obtained his master’s in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.

Kuhns was a science teacher and department head at Bishop Donahue High School. He began teaching at the school in McMechen, West Virginia, in 2014.

In addition, Kuhns is the owner and head instructor for Success Tutoring in Wheeling, West Virginia, and has been a science fair director, homebound instructor and keynote presenter at an education event at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

He has a wife, Christine, and 1-year-old daughter, Claire.

The family is members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church, Wheeling, and St. John Parish, Bellaire.

They are residents of Wheeling.

Ward expressed his pleasure at Kuhns stepping forward to take over the leadership role at the parochial elementary and high schools in Bellaire. “He will be an asset to the school community,” Ward said.

Kuhns said he is excited to become a part of the staff at the Bellaire schools and looks forward to helping them to grow and flourish. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead my alma mater,” Kuhns said.

He will begin work immediately at the 3625 Guernsey St. school, as he transitions into the role held by Kim Leonard, who has resigned to become superintendent of Buckeye Local School District.

Kuhns becomes principal of St. John Central Elementary School and High School July 1.

Father Daniel Heusel, pastor of St. John Parish, Bellaire, and Sacred Heart, Neffs, is pastoral administrator of St. John Central Elementary School.

Father Timothy P. McGuire, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Colerain, is pastoral administrator of St. John Central High School.