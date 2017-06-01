U.S. Senator Visits Local Energy Company

U.S. Senator Rob Portman visited the Ohio Valley, by taking a tour of Rice Energy's drilling operation in Belmont County.

Senator Portman said that his top priority as a Senator is to boost jobs and the economy in Ohio, and he believes Rice Energy is helping achieve that goal.

Senator Portman said he believes that Rice Energy is achieving more jobs, more revenue, and more protections for the environment.

Currently, the company has 530 full-time employees, and over 90-percent of them are hired right from the Ohio Valley

Officials also confirm that the company is using new technologies which is creating more gas at a lower cost, which means the supply is growing and so is revenue for the community.

Senator Portman said he believes that's exactly what the Valley needs.

HAPPENING NOW: Senator Portman is in Belmont County visiting with workers at Rice Energy. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/LbPOvdTFcP — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) June 1, 2017

"You know, this area's been struggling and unemployment has been relatively high here, not just in this county, but in all of this part of Ohio and West Virginia, and this is a great way to bring back jobs. And this will be here a long time, probably be here for 50 years," said Senator Portman.

Officials said Rice Energy is currently a $60 million investment, and is creating an economic boom for not only land and mineral owners, but also for local restaurants, hotels and more.

Rice Energy President Toby Rice said that he was so excited to have the Senator see the company he believes is really making a difference.