Shadyside Man, Grandson Escape Truck Fire

A Shadyside man and his 8-year-old grandson escaped injury when the truck they were riding in started to smoke from the dashboard.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said that the incident became fully involved while in the Kroger parking lot at Imperial Plaza in Bellaire. Officials report that the fire appears to have started in the electrical wiring.

Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, and the truck was towed by Bill's Towing.

The man had reportedly purchased the truck about a month ago.