Magazine Highlights Wheeling's Latest Trends

Some people think of Wheeling as an older city that is not quite caught up on all the trends.

In Wheeling Magazine's newest issue on social trends is trying to change that opinion though.

The new issue, titled Wheeling's Social Movements, focuses on how the city has been starting trends and has participated in others for hundreds of years.

From the start of Realism, to McCarthyism, religion and more, officials believe Wheeling has been an epicenter for social change.

In Wheeling Magazine Owner David Allinder believes that the Friendly City is still cutting edge.

"If anyone still has the idea that Wheeling is not on the edge, this will help you move behind that. Once we move beyond that, then we can start looking to the future to say what's next? We've done all these things. We've lead the nation in certain categories. Where do we want to lead now and how far do we want to reach?" Allinder said.



Currently, Wheeling is involved with the latest trends in fitness, real estate, and service.