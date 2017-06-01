Alecto Buys OVMC & EORH, Pledging Quality Health Care

The long-awaited sale has happened.

OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital are now officially owned by Alecto Healthcare Services.

CEO Michael Caruso chose to leave, but he called the sale "the right thing to do," saying Alecto is the right choice for continuing the tradition of quality care.

There are rumors that more than 20 employees have been let go.

But Alecto's attorney says the front line caregivers are not going anywhere.

"The doctors, the nurses, the rank and file folks who take care of the patients, they won't change," said Michael Garrison, attorney for Alecto. "There will not be layoffs in those areas."

Garrison said the jobs being eliminated are mainly upper level management, being "restructured" for efficiency.

"You're not going to see significant departures," he added. "You're going to see the upper management be restructured a bit."

He thanked the employees, the community, the governor and the city for an outpouring of support that allowed the sale to happen.

He confirmed the Nurses' Residence will be torn down.

"In health care, folks are most interested in modern and new and state of the art," he noted. "The Nurses' Residence, while it has a wonderful and rich history, is just not a modern facility. It would be very, very difficult to retrofit."

He said it's too soon to tell what will replace it.

He says patients won't see any changes in their bill, and they'll see that quality care will be the priority.

"We've seen it in Fairmont," Garrison said. "There, Alecto saved a bankrupt hospital that would have gone away, removing lots of jobs."

He says Alecto plans to infuse $20 million into improvements, and those announcements will be made soon.

OVMC was founded in 1890 as City Hospital, and East Ohio Regional Hospital in 1906 as Martins Ferry Hospital."