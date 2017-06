Mmm Popcorn is the new business in Wheeling's Market Plaza.

One of Downtown Wheeling's most unique business celebrated an Anniversary.

MMM Popcorn, located in Market Square, opened its doors two years ago.

The store features wide variety of gourmet popcorn, at least 12 to 14 flavors to choose from.

Some of those include jalapeno cheddar, dill pickle, and sea salt vanilla.

They are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday trough Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.