Annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off Set for this Weekend

If your hungry this weekend, Heritage Port is the place to be.

The Annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off will kick off on Saturday.

Volunteers are hard at work putting together the final touches for the event which draws hundreds of people into Downtown Wheeling.

This years cook-off promises to be bigger and better than ever. Fifteen restaurants will take part with over thirty different types of chili available.

The cook-off will run from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and people will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of flavors. All proceeds from the cook-off will go to the United Way of the Ohio Valley.

"You're going to have everything. You're going to have red chili, you're going to have maybe some vegetarian Chili. You're going to have a verde, which is a green chili, you are going to have a white chili, so you're going to have lots of chili," said Chairperson Rose Humway Warmuth.

There will also be a car cruise and live music throughout the day.