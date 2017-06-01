Ohio Valley Group Looks to Prevent Suicide

Bullying is continuously an issue in our country. It can cause serious mental health issues, and in some cases suicide.

This is why one local organization is working to help avoid that issue in the Ohio Valley, "It's a permanent solution to a temporary problem," said Not Alone President Nick Vasey.

The bullying of an 8-year-old boy in Cincinnati made headlines last month because he took his own life after being knocked unconscious in school. This is just one of many sad stories we see throughout the United States of bullying leading to suicide.

So, Matt Collins created Not Alone in 2013, an organization focused to prevent Suicide, after one of his friends took his own life.

"There was really no one you could talk to that was an Average Joe. I felt like every time you talk to a counselor or somebody at school they'd sugar coat it like, 'Hey, it's going to happen,'" Collins said. "It's going to happen the rest of your life, kind of get over it."

Matt needed some help after getting the group started, and former Marine Nick Vasey wanted in after he lost friends to suicide as well and always felt like there was more he could do.

"I decided when I saw what he was about enough's enough, somebody has to do something," said Vasey. "Other than that, people will continue to keep saying, "Somebody else will take care of it, somebody else will take care of it." There's too much of that going on now, and that's why things are spiraling out of control and I've had enough of it."

They're looking to show the kids in the Valley that they're there for them so suicide doesn't have to be an option, and that bullying needs to come to an end.

"Teach them that different personalities exist, but there's no reason to hate on them for that," Vasey said. "It's always going to be that way because it takes every type of personality to make the world go round."

Now, four years after Matt created the group they're applying to become a non-profit, but they need a little help with the financial aspect. So, they're asking anyone willing to donate to do so, to help them "spark the generation of change."

"Help us get that leg up to where we can help them," said Vasey.

And they have just one message for anyone who may be going through some difficult times.

"Life's a storm; you're going to run into battles throughout it," Collins said. "Keep your head up, keep pushing through."

If you'd like to help donate to Not Alone or you'd like to speak with them, you can message them via their Facebook page (Not Alone).