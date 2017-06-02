AEP Ohio Customers Receive Refund on June Electric Bill

GAHANNA, Ohio --- AEP Ohio announced that $84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.

The refund to customers was agreed to as part of a major settlement that AEP Ohio, the Consumers’ Counsel and several other parties negotiated in December 2016. The settlement resolved rate issues in lawsuits and legal challenges in 14 cases.

A one-time bill credit will be issued to those AEP Ohio customers who purchased their generation service from AEP Ohio through its Standard Service Offer any time from August 2012 through May 2015. Credit amounts are based on a customer’s electricity usage under the Standard Service Offer during this period.

An average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month during this time will see an approximate $60 credit. All AEP Ohio customers, former and current, are eligible to receive this credit. Customers will not receive a bill credit for any purchases of generation service that they made from an energy marketer during this time period.

Customer bills that include the credit were sent beginning May 30, 2017, and will continue through the end of June 2017.