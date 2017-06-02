K9 Seminar To Prepare Officers, No Matter The Call

For the second year, the Wheeling Police Department is hosting the Iron Dog K9 Street Tactics Seminar. 10 different K9 teams will be put to the test in actual scenarios they might face during an emergency.

Those K9 teams will not know what they will be doing until they pull up to the scene, the goal is to make the dogs so confident they won't fail on the street.

Cpl. Garrett Pugh, K9 handler for the Wheeling Police department, said the training at Wheeling Jesuit university will be treated like an active scene. Officers will use blank gun fire, flash bangs, scale walls, and practice the take down of an active shooter and more. The areas they're working in will be blocked off, so there will be no danger for the public.

All 5 Wheeling K9s, Ohio County Sheriffs K9s and K9s from the Hancock County Sheriffs Office will be there, as well as K9s from 4 different states coming from as far as Florida.

The Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority is actually donating a bus for this year's training for handlers to practice in tight spaces. Cpl. Pugh said a training like this can be the difference between life or death in the field.

"For a K9 handler our dogs are our best friends and I would be absolutely devastated if anything ever happened to my dog, and I think every other K9 handler would feel the same. But, we have to realize that our dogs are tools, and you know if we can use our dogs and protect human life, that's something that we're just going to have to take that risk," said Cpl. Pugh.

One of the 3 days they will work at the Moundsville Penitentiary. Cpl. Pugh said they do still have openings for the seminar, if there are more local handlers would like to join in, they are welcome.

Starting Monday June 5 through Wednesday June 7, there will be a lot of police cars, sirens, you may even hear gunfire, but it's all part of the training.

Cpl. Pugh said they don't want to discourage people from reporting dangerous or suspicious activity during this time, if you think there is an emergency, call the police and they will be able to tell you if it is just the training.