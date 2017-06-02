Businesses Work to Raise Awareness of Wheeling's LGBT Diversity

Members of Orrick and 12 other local businesses kicked off Pride in Wheeling, which is the City's Inaugural LGBT Diversity and Community Service Day.

The event's goal is to raise awareness of LGBT diversity in Wheeling as well as impact, improve and inspire the community

Dozens of volunteers spent the day cleaning up parks, removing overgrowth from sidewalks, installing a disc golf course, and even painting a mural at a local playground.

"The biggest thing is that professionals and other organizations in Wheeling are really committed to the community, and we want to celebrate what a great place it is to live for all people. Wheeling really is a friendly city. It's a great place to live and work," said Orrick employee Tyler Hall.

Today's efforts are part of the City's inaugural LGBT Diversity and Community Service Event. @WTRF7News — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) June 2, 2017

Hall said he's really excited to come back in a few weeks to see how Friday's efforts impact the community.

Wheeling is a great place to work, play and live.