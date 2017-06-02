Area First Responders Track Overdoses on App

The Northern Panhandle is now part of a national system that allows real-time tracking of drug overdoses.

As part of HIDTA ("Hide-A") or High Density Drug Trafficking Area, first responders have an app on their cell phone.

Every time they respond to an overdose, they plug the information in, saying where it happened, whether it was fatal or non-fatal, and whether Narcan was given and if so, how many doses.

Each case becomes a dot on a map as it happens, and if there's a bad batch causing a rash of overdoses, officials know it immediately.

"So law enforcement, fire, EMS then know that they may need to be ready to respond to either a spike in overdoses or whether they need to move assets whether that's equipment, people, or in our case in public health it's Narcan so that we're prepared to respond to it correctly so we're not caught off guard," said Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble.

It's for fire, police, public health agencies and hospitals.

Any first responder group can get trained and get the app. First responders interested in the training can call the Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682 to find out how.

They recently trained the staff at Oglebay Park's Good Zoo.