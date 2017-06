Trail cameras with clear images led to the arrest of a man and woman in Belmont County for allegedly breaking into a cabin at Piedmont.

Officials say 31-year-old Beverly Miszler of Montrose, Pennsylvania and 38-year-old Tim Hanse of Barnesville are each facing two counts of breaking and entering.

They allegedly broke down the door of a cabin on Briar Hill Road, and reportedly stole a container of collectible coins.

Both have posted $5,000 bond, and have been released from jail.