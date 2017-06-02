Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Stab Brother

Brooke County Sheriff's Department was called to a home on Washington Pike after an argument between two brothers turned violent.

Michael Marino, 52, was arrested after allegedly chasing his brother, Fred, with two large knives and attempting to stab him.

According to Lieutenant Pizer, officials received a call Thursday evening from Fred Marino asking dispatchers to send officers to his mother's home because his brother, Michael, had made threats to show up and "beat him up."

An unknown woman met officials at the scene, saying that Michael allegedly had two large knifes and was chasing Fred, trying to stab him.

When officials ordered Michael to show his hands and get on the ground, Michael resisted and reportedly balled his fists and ran towards the officer.

After a struggle, the officer was able to contain Michael and place him into custody. While putting on handcuffs, officers discovered a pink pill that had fallen from Michael's pocket.

Officers identified the pill as Xanax, and say that he was unable to provide a valid prescription at the time of the arrest. The pill was collected for evidence purposes as a schedule four substance.

Michael was placed into custody, and is facing DUI and attempted unlawful assault charges.

He is currently in the Northern Regional Jail with a bond set at $34,000.

Wellsburg PD and West Virginia State Police were also called to the scene.