Wheeling Soccer Club Holds Tryouts

It's an organization that started back in the 80's with around sixty kids.

Now, three decades later, the Wheeling Area Soccer Association has grown to well over 100 players on seven different teams.

Starting next week, they will be holding tryouts for the upcoming season.

The tryouts will take place at Wheeling Park's Sonneborne Shelter starting Monday, June 5th, with additional tryouts on Wednesday, June 7th.

The club plays in tournaments all over the tri-state area and coaches and organizers say they are thrilled with the talent level of area players.

Players range in age from 7 to 14.

"It's booming in the local area, especially with the girls team doing very well over the past couple years, the high school programs are doing well and we are hoping to encourage younger kids to get involved," said head coach Barry Christmas.

"When you start something you never know where it's going. This was just an opportunity to give a few kids a higher level of play. Little did we know that on that first team, our under twelve eagles we would have over five division one college players," said Wheeling Soccer Club founder Jay Adams.

For information about registration you can go to their website at www.wheelingsoccer.org.