Panhandle Iced Tea and Lemonade Stand Raise Money for United Way

A new iced tea and lemonade stand will make its debut at the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off this weekend.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, United Dairy, and the United Way are joining together and opening a new stand to serve iced cold drinks at the chili cook-off.

Iced tea, sweet tea, diet tea and lemonade will be sold for $2 each.

Officials say it's all part of a fundraiser for the United Way.

"These fundraisers for the United Way are so important to their operation and the good they do to their agencies. So, Panhandle and United Dairy we're happy to help in any way we can and have a little fun. The weather's going to be beautiful. Chili's great. Should be a good weekend," said Bob Heldreth with Panhandle.

All proceeds from the stand will be given to the United Way.