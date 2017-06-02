Moundsville Police Identify Shoplifting Suspect

UPDATE:

Moundsville Police confirm 41-year-old Michael J. Hannan is the suspect wanted in connection to the alleged shoplifting ring, stealing thousands from local Walmarts.

Hannan, who police originally referred to as "Puffy Coat" is from Tampa, Florida.

He has ties to the Ohio Valley including several Ohio addresses, and Sgt. Don DeWitt says he is also wanted out of Belmont County.

If you know any information about Michael Hannan's location, you are urged to call the Moundsville Police at 304-845-1611 or our Anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters tipline at 1-800-223-0312.

ORIGINAL:

Police believe they've busted a shoplifting ring that has netted the thieves thousands of dollars from local Walmarts.

Tate, these thefts have been happening for the past several weeks.

And the suspects have stolen nearly five-thousand dollars worth of technology from the Moundsville Walmart alone.

The first of the two suspects, whom Police are calling Puffy Coat, has created a shoplifting ring.

By allegedly stealing computer equipment, routers and totes from Walmarts in Weirton, Zanesville, and even Kittanning, PA.

Police confirm that the suspect usually arrives around 5 A-M, fills up a cart and then exits through a back fire door to his red Ford Focus S-C.

The second suspect, referred to as red beard, has mostly targeted the Walmart in Moundsville.

Police say he has allegedly stolen 6 computers from the store in the past week.

He is driving a silver Nissan Murano.

"The community can help us out in several ways. We've got pictures of these individuals from Walmart and we've also got pictures of their vehicles. They can call in, they can get on our Facebook page, contact us anonymously, and if they know these people, we would like to know who they are," said Lieutenant Steve Kosek.

Lt. Kosek also says that both suspects have stolen more than two-thousand dollars worth of technology each from the Moundsville Walmart.

If you know either of these men, please call Moundsville Police.