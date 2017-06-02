C3 Offers Free Soccer Camp

It's become a huge event that attracts over 400 kids each year, and it's completely free.

The C3 Soccer Camp is set to kick off in just over a week.

It's for boys and girls ages 4 to 10 and will once again be held on the campus of The Linsly School.

Kids receive instruction from high school and college coaches and players.

After an hour of soccer, there are a number of other activities including songs and skits that are performed by various volunteers.

At the end of the camp kids are treated to a picnic and festival with face painting inflatables, and games for the family.

"What we have heard is a lot of kids come to our camp because it is free. This is the only camping experience they get through the summer so we take it very seriously to provide the best atmosphere we can for them," said Chad Adams with C3.

This is the 14th year for the camp and registration is already underway. For information you can go to their website at www.3CWheeling.com.