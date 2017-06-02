St. Luke's Episcopal Church Prepares For their 19th Annual Summer Lunch Program

St. Luke's Summer Lunch program gets no government funding, but one church member says she can't bear to think of children going hungry once school is out for the summer.

So Judy Rebich will start Monday, putting lunch on the table at noon for any child or parent who comes through the door.

This year they're expanding to five days a week instead of four, and Rebich is hoping to get some help in adding some activities into the mix.

"I would love to have coloring books, sticker books, crayons, so if anyone would like to donate any, it would be greatly appreciated," she said. "And I'm looking for a TV because on Wednesdays, I would love to have Disney movies for the kids to watch just while they're having lunch."

Pizza is on the menu Monday, the first day.

On other days, Rebich serves tacos, breakfast foods, sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs and more.

Another congregation that shares the church building--New Life Methodist--takes over the cooking and serving on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

No one is ever asked for proof of residency or income.

Anyone who is hungry or lonesome is welcome.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church is located at 200 S. Penn Street, Wheeling Island.

Donations can be sent, in care of St. Luke's Summer Lunch Program.

They also welcome donations of snacks and homemade cookies.

To find out more, call Judy Rebich at (304) 280-3397.