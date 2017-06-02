Belmont County's 25-Mile Yard Sale Is A Bargain Hunter's Paradise

Sunshine and mile temperatures--and the desire to get something for next-to-nothing, brought out hundreds of shoppers.

There are bikes and books, a drop leaf table and espresso cups, blue jeans and a child's pink vanity, wall plaques and a ginger jar.

"I'm looking particularly for some Longaberger Baskets and some rocking chairs for the front porch," said Sara Crall of St. Clairsville.

There were hand-carved wooden dogs and bears, furniture, lawn tractors, toys and framed art.

"I'm seeing a lot of Christmas things, a lot of clothes, just a little bit of everything," said Cindy Kourim. "I'm really looking for snowmen."

"I am looking for a coffeepot that shuts itself off, and old tools--anything for my new house," said Joy Hanket of Moundsville.

Sellers say the turnout is strong, and the browsers are buying.

"Clothing, books, household goods, pillows, linens and baby stuff are big sellers for us," said Tammy Naylor, selling in Brookside.

One seller had full costumes of Darth Vader and Chewbacca.

He also had golf clubs, tools and more.

"A lot of people are looking for antiques," said Allan Blanchard of Al's Place. "A lot of them are just looking for anything. it's just a carnival atmosphere. It's fun."

The sale continues through Saturday, June 3.

It's all part of the Historic National Road Yard Sale that stretches 800 miles, from Baltimore to St. Louis.