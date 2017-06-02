Crews Battle Fire in North Wheeling

Wheeling Fire Department battling flames at a vacant home on East 1st St.
Fire officials said they were able to get the fire under control within minutes and no one was injured. A neighbor reported the fire just after 7 o'clock Friday evening after seeing flames coming from the roof of the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials said electricity is was still connected to the vacant home.
WTRF
