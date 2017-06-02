Vigilant Books and Coffee continue to give back

The Vigilant Books and Coffee group won the largest attended Show of Hands by just two votes.

After it was announced at the event, without even thinking about it, owner Chuck Wood suggested splitting the winnings with the second place finishers, Bike Wheeling. There's still a lot that needs to be done for their building.

Yet, they're continuing to give back to the community by sending checks for $100 to the third and fourth place finishers at Show of Hands. They believe all the ideas deserved it.

"I felt like they all deserved support, so Chuck and I talked about it and we just felt it was the right thing to do," said Vigilant Books and Coffee co-owner Vera Uyehara. "It helps out another two projects, so it's all good."

if you'd like to help the group with the repairs they need to create the bookstore, you can go to their Indiegogo account at igg.me/at/vigilantbooks.