First Friday takes over Centre Market

Well, it's that time of year again, First Friday is taking over Centre Market with great deals, great food, and great times.

It's an event put on by Visit Wheeling on the First Friday of every month for residents all across the Ohio Valley to experience downtown Wheeling.

At Friday night's First Friday there was a lot going on. Wheeling Brewing Company was out cooking ribs and pasta, along with serving their beer. There was a hot dog stand, Brewfest and the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff kicked off their events with a preview, as well. As for why residents love this event.

"They do a great job over here, and I see it's even expanded some to get other people involved," said Wheeling resident Ray Somerville.

"We come down here all the time, you can't beat Wheeling," said fellow resident Donna Zanke. "You don't have to go too far to meet nice people, we love it."

Also starting Friday was the 2017 Centre Market Concert Series with the band No Bad JuJu, a R&B/Pop group out of Pittsburgh.

Again, they'll have events similar to this one every first friday of each summer month.