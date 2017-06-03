Cosby Trial Begins Monday

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of one woman: Andrea Constand.
Friends describe the 44-year-old Constand as upbeat, calm and focused ahead of the trial.
She met Cosby when she worked for the women's basketball team at Temple University, the actor-comedian's alma mater. Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.
The 79-year-old former TV star could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.