PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania have identified a woman stabbed to death in Pittsburgh.
The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said the woman was 34-year-old Makebia Morgan of Swissvale. Rulings on the cause and manner of death are pending.
Officers were called to an address in the city's Hill district shortly before 4 p.m. Friday and found her stabbed. She was pronounced dead about an hour later at UPMC Presbyterian.
Public safety spokeswoman said Sonya Toler said a man who was also involved was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts. No arrests were immediately announced.
