Eagle Manufacturing President Chosen for WV Executive’s Sharp Shooters Class of 2017

Eagle Manufacturing Company President and CEO Joe Eddy was recognized this week as one of West Virginia’s leading business executives, and joins the elite group as one of the Sharp Shooters Class of 2017 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine.

One of ten business leaders chosen for the award, Eddy was honored during a reception at the University of Charleston Thursday evening in Charleston.

“I am surprised and humbled to have been nominated for such an award,” Eddy said. “To be selected as a Sharp Shooter among the long list of qualified nominees across the state is such an honor; and I appreciate everyone who works alongside me every day to help make our communities, businesses and state vibrant and prosperous,” he said.

According to the WVE Website:

True leaders are engaged and empowered, open to change, focused, hard-working and proactive. They’re the first to arrive and the last to leave. Others are naturally drawn to their positive attitude and genuine enthusiasm. Leaders live intentionally—their actions are no accident. Like the abundant natural resources that fuel our state and our country, the Sharp Shooters Class of 2017 is fueling the future of West Virginia. Their maturity and experience is evident in their accomplishments and involvement as they have each dedicated their life to making West Virginia a true representation of Almost Heaven.

WVE’s Sharp Shooters are nominated anonymously by their peers and must meet certain requirements including but not limited to:

an ability to have built their reputations on a commitment to career and community success and represent what is great about the past and exciting about the future of the Mountain State

must actively participate in community service and philanthropic endeavors, as well as efforts to move the Mountain State forward to prosperity

and show an investment not just in their own success but in the success of others and the future of the state.

