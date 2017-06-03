Drama Unfolds On The Ohio River As Towboat And Barges Get Stuck - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Drama Unfolds On The Ohio River As Towboat And Barges Get Stuck

By D.K. Wright, Digital Journalist
In front of Heritage Port, as hundreds of people were attending the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff, their attention turned to the river.

A boat towing five sets of barges got stuck cross-wise in the channel.

The captain pulled forward and backed up numerous times, but remained stuck.

People gathered and watched, many saying they'd never seen this happen before.

"It looked like he was probably heading north, the current caught him, the wind caught him, he couldn't swing the nose in around to get upriver and it looked like he was just beaching himself," said Bernie Lombard of Wheeling. "I have a boat myself and I had my Jet Skis down there, so there was a lot of concern going on."

"Yeah, this doesn't happen very often," noted Wheeling Island resident Lola Miller. "He was stuck. Really, really stuck. So I don't know why they decide to put so many barges on one barge train or whatever they call it. But yeah, he was in there good."

It created a spectacle that kept onlookers fascinated for quite a while.

Wheeling Police Deputy Chief Marty Kimball said they had to call for extra boats to help straighten out the stranded barges.

He said the captain said wind was the cause of the problem, pushing the string of barges out of the main channel.

It took more than an hour to get them away from the shore.

