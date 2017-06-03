Late pool manager honored

It was perfect swimming pool weather Saturday.

When Margaret Calissie of Wheeling died in March, her children asked for all memorial contributions to go to the Wheeling Recreation Department. It was to create a Free Swim and Free Lunch Day at the South Wheeling Pool. And Saturday it became reality.

Her family says Margaret was manager of that pool for 23 years, and she always reached out to kids in need, making sure everyone got to swim, and have something to eat.

"Well if they couldn't afford to get in, she would pay for them to get in. She would buy them lunch. But she was strict. She wouldn't take any, any crap from anybody. She'd let 'em have it. But the kids loved her," said daughter Leigh Ann Koehler. "She was just a staple here,. When you came to the pool, you saw my mom."

"I mean I grew up down here with her and I just remember her being nice to all the kids and at the same time like kind of setting an example," said granddaughter Cate Calissie.

The turnout was huge. Parents brought toddlers and older children, and teenagers came on their own. The South Wheeling Pool was packed, and the weather was perfect for the event.

Margaret Calissie died March 30th.