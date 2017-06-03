2017 Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook off

The Annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook off opened at 11:30 this morning and is just now wrapping up. Judges tasted a wide variety of chili made by individuals and restaurants alike.

People bought tickets that entitled them to a small cup of chili at the various stands. All the chili had to be cooked on site. All the proceeds went to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

"Our chili's so good because it takes us all day to make it. We use only the prime products in it," said Mary and Wolfie's Right Bite Chili's Chuck Wolfe. "And uh just take our time and do it right."

"I like it a little warm and spicy but not too overly done," St. Clairsville resident Heather McCamick. "And this is perfect. And I got it from the casino one."

"United Way focuses on the health, education and financial stability of everyone in the Ohio Valley," said United Way Associate Director Jessica Rine. "So the money that is made today will be funneled into our 31 agencies that support those missions."

There was free live entertainment. Chili cooks come in from all over the United States to compete in the event. It is sanctioned by the International Chili Society.

The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook off is sponsored by WTRF TV, the City of Wheeling and Carenbauer Wholesale.