Wheeling Health Right Health Fair

A health fair outside Wheeling Health Right today encouraged people to take charge of their wellness with regular screenings.

People could walk through the giant inflatable "Strollin' Colon" that illustrates what a healthy colon looks like. They could also go aboard Bonnie's Bus, a mobile mammography unit that travels across West Virginia, offering breast cancer screenings.

They also offered blood pressure testing, blood sugar screenings, dental health information and health education.

The event, from eight to four Saturday, was free to the public.