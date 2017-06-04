Beef-jerky Maker Responds to Whistleblower Lawsuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A beef-jerky maker who fired an employee that dialed 911 to help a co-worker with a severed thumb says its decision was based on legitimate and appropriate factors.

The Dominion Post reports Lone Star Western Beef has responded to a federal lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor. The lawsuit says that manager John M. Bachman ordered Michelle Butler-Savage to hang up as she was calling for help in 2014. Instead, Bachman collected the severed thumb and asked a supervisor to take the worker to the hospital. Butler-Savage was fired two days later.

The newspaper reports the company denied many of the allegations and said its actions were based on legitimate and appropriate factors, but did not list what those factors were. The plant closed in 2015 and relocated to Pennsylvania.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

