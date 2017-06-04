Young Boy Arrested for Stabbing 16-Year-Old Girl in Wheeling

A young woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed her on Saturday evening.

Police arrived at the home on Jones Street in Elm Grove to find the girl with multiple stab wounds. Wheeling Police say the teens knew each other, but did say the attack appeared to be random.

The young man ran away from the scene and was later arrested by the Wheeling Police Department on Kruger Street.

A second adult victim was also found with stab wounds, but police said they are unsure how she was injured by the suspect.

The young man is being changed with two counts of attempted murder with possible additional charges pending.

He was taken to the Lincoln Juvenile Center.