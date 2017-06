A local business was the victim of a breaking and entering in South Wheeling.

An intruder broke the front door and window to get into Susie's Place on Jacob Street early Sunday morning, according to police.

The person stole a large amount of money by damaging slot machines inside the building.



At this time, Wheeling Police do not have any suspects, but they are reviewing surveillance video.

If you have any information you are asked to call them at (304) 234-3664.