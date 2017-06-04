Historical Building Struck by Second Truck

One local group is looking for the destruction of a historic building in Ohio to come to an end.

The Museum Bonestore was built in 1804, and is the only log cabin in the area. It's withstood quiet a lot, but it's been struck twice now by tractor-trailers carrying gas and oil equipment.

The problem doesn't lie from the drivers being reckless, it's due to the roads being way too narrow. When they were built these large trucks weren't even a thought, but now this is a problem.

"We would like for there to be some sort of re-routing, so we've began writing to our congressman to see if the route that these trucks are taking could be changed. We believe there are easier and safer routes in the area," Mount Pleasant Historical Society Vice President Don Feenerty told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "Also, this area in general is so significant historically that for these trucks to come through on a daily basis and physically abuse these buildings; unfortunately these buildings can't be reconstructed."

Feenerty says these buildings are kind of like the "heart and soul" of their area.

If you'd like to help the Mount Pleasant Historical Society with their re-routing project, you can write letters to your congressman as well.