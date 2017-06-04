Shetland Showcase Shows Off Baseball Skills of Local Kids

Now that school is out, it's officially baseball season for the kids of the Ohio Valley.

On Sunday, hundreds of parents and kids gathered in Warwood for the 11th annual Shetland Showcase put on by the Warwood Redbirds.

There were 22 teams with around 250 four, five and six year olds playing in the event at the 24th Street fields.

They say it's a good introduction to the game for not just the kids, but the parents and grandparents, so they know what to expect with the summer months coming.

"We just do this to introduce the kids to, 'Look, you're out of school now this is what you want to do? This is something to get you outside, get a little activity. Let other kids know when they're growing up, once you turn four or five-years-old come out and play baseball; enjoy yourself.' It just introduces the community to baseball, and lets these kids enjoy themselves, have a day where they're the star of the show," said Jamie McKitrick the President of the Warwood Redbirds.

The games started at 9:30 a.m. and wrapped up around 6 p.m. All of the kids recorded at least one hit in the games, and they all walked away with a medal.