Cancer Survivor Picnic Held at Wheeling Park

Cancer can be a crippling disease for those going through it, but one event in Wheeling is giving those who have survived the battle a chance to motivate others.
The 21st annual Wheeling Hospital Cancer Survivors Day Picnic was held at Wheeling Park Sonneborn Shelter on Sunday as a way to celebrate life, and showcase cancer can be defeated.
Survivors at the event wore stickers on their chest displaying how many years they've been a survivor.
"As a son of a cancer survivor for, gosh, 20 years now anyway, I know the value of celebrating life. Those patches are a tribute, they're a medal of honor," said Dr. Jondavid Pollock, a radiation oncologist at the Schiffler Cancer Center.
The picnic was from noon to 3 p.m. today.
There was food, fun and a sense of fellowship for all these people who have been touched by cancer in one way or another.
They say a survivor is anyone with any history of cancer.
