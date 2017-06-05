Ohio State to Consider Change in Same-sex Partners Benefits

Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.



The Columbus Dispatch reports the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.



The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. The university began offering benefits to same-sex partners in 2004, but has never offered them to unmarried opposite-sex partners. An Ohio State spokesman says the change will make the university's benefit policy consistent.



A spokesman for the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Ohio says the change is not unexpected.



Ohio State trustees are expected to consider the change on Friday.

