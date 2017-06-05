Police: Three Arrested After Finding Meth Lab, Marijuana Growing Operation

Three people are behind bars facing drug charges after West Virginia State Police say they discovered a marijuana growing operation and a meth lab inside an Ohio Valley home.



This started as police were attempting to serve a license plate revocation at 1066 Battle Run Road when they say they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside of the home.



After obtaining a search warrant and serving it, they reportedly discovered a marijuana growing operation and clandestine meth lab.

Arrested on scene were Amy Lynn Beaver, David Eric Beazel and Michael Edward McCardel Jr.

According to State Police, all three live at the address.

They were transported to Northern Regional Jail.

The Ohio County Sheriff's office assisted State Police with the bust.

We'll keep you updated on their official charges.