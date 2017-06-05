Deadline Approaches for Ohio Medical Marijuana Cultivation Application

Ohio officials are expecting many applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.

Applications for large medical marijuana cultivator licenses are due by the end of June.

Ohio will issue as many as twelve licenses for large-scale cultivators. Small-scale cultivators competing for another twelve licenses must apply by June 16.

Applicants will be scored in several areas, including operation plans, security, quality assurance and finances.

The state law says medical marijuana should be available by September 2018.