Update on High School Theft Expected at Ohio County BOE Meeting

Officials are expected to give an update on the investigation of money that was stolen from Wheeling Park High School.

The update is expected to come during the Ohio County Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.

According to Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller, $2,696 was taken from a safe in an office area.

Dr. Miller said that when the theft happened, the school reported it immediately to the Sheriff's department.

Dr. Miller said that at the end of the school year, there is always a lot of money coming in and out, and that they intend to press charges.

