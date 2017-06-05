Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Murder

An Ohio man scheduled to start trial on Tuesday pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of aggravated murder with a gun specification.

Harold Wayne Johnson Jr., 45, of Lewisville, Ohio was charged with the shooting death of Clint Stephens, 48, of Jerusalem, Ohio.

Officials say he shot Stephens six times, while Stephens was sitting in his car along Route 800 in Somerton in December 2016.

In Monday's plea agreement, lawyers for both sides recommended a life sentence with parole eligibility after 20 years.

Judge Vavra said he doesn't have to agree with that recommendation, and Johnson could face life without parole.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19th at 11 a.m.