1 Dead After New Martinsville Accident

Police have confirmed the death of a New Martinsville man Sunday evening.
Around 9:30 p.m., New Martinsville police received a report of an accident on Route 2 in front of the New Martinsville Villas involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
According to police chief Tim Cecil, Michael Orr was hit by a vehicle and was killed in front of the New Martinsville Villas, where he was believed to have maintained an apartment.
No other information has been released at this time.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.