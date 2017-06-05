1 Dead After New Martinsville Accident

Police have confirmed the death of a New Martinsville man Sunday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., New Martinsville police received a report of an accident on Route 2 in front of the New Martinsville Villas involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

According to police chief Tim Cecil, Michael Orr was hit by a vehicle and was killed in front of the New Martinsville Villas, where he was believed to have maintained an apartment.

No other information has been released at this time.