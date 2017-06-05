Oglebay Gearing Up For 8th Annual Good Zoo Brew

There are just over three weeks until Oglebay's eighth annual Good Zoo Brew! The event is the second-largest fundraiser for the Good Zoo.

For $50, guests get to sample their choice of 80 beers from different craft breweries around West Virginia. But for $70, guests can be upgraded to the VIP package, which allows them to come in an hour early and interact with some of the animals like Sweet Pea the sloth, some hawks and owls, and a special behind-the-scenes tour of the veterinary hospital.

There will be food vendors like Ye Olde Alpha and Cilantro Latin Grill set up, and live music for guests to enjoy. The Zoo likes to focus on animal-themed brews and this year's official theme is Bayou Cajun - to go along with the new albino alligator.

The Good Zoo is actually only one of a handful of self-sustaining zoos in the country, which means no taxpayer money is used to fund it.

"What's really special about it is you're supporting a good cause at the Good Zoo, we're the only Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo in the State of West Virginia, and we're one of only a handful of self-sustaining zoos in the United States that is not supported by taxpayer money," said Dr. Joe Greathouse, the Zoo Director.

Wheeling is also the fourth smallest community in the country that has a zoo. "So these types of special fundraisers really keep our zoo thriving. And we also utilize some of the funds that we generate from the Good Zoo Brew for some of our conservation efforts," Dr. Greathouse said.

They also use some of the funds generated from the Good Zoo Brew for conservation efforts. This year, some of the conservation funding will go toward Columbia and the rainforests, which are home to two-toed sloths like Sweet Pea, and endangered cotton-top tamarinds.

The Good Zoo Brew will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 7 to 10 p.m., and the VIP hour starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $70 for VIP, $50 for non-members, and $45 for Good Zoo members. Tickets, if purchased at the door, are $60 per person. Designated drivers can purchase tickets for $30.

The event is capped at 700 and sells out yearly.