Ohio County Sheriffs Warn Residents of Latest Scam

The Ohio County Sheriff's office is warning people of a scam that has recently appeared in our area.

Ohio County residents who have listed items for sale on Craigslist, in newspaper ads, etc., have reported that they have been contacted by an "interested" buyer. The buyer then sends a check for a significant amount more than the sale price.

Residents reported that the buyer explains that there is a little bit extra for the sale, and that the buyer is going to have a shipper pick up the item.

Reportedly, the buyer asks the seller to cash the check, and to keep the sale price plus the extra. The remaining money is to be put on a money gram transfer and sent to the "seller."

Most of the contact has been via text message and email.

Sheriffs are advising residents to be aware of several red flags, including the following:

The buyer does not want to talk, and gives excuses as to why they can't talk.

The buyer is willing to give you more money than you are asking for, or makes the transactions more complicated than it needs to be.

In these circumstances, the buyer has said that they are in one state, the name on the check is different and from another city, state, and the check was mailed from a third location.

If you believe you've been the victim of this scam, call the Ohio County Sheriff's Department.